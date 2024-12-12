Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, was on the scoresheet once again for Lincoln City this week - scoring a tremendous header.

The 19-year-old has unfortunately been in and out of the Imps squad this season and has barely been given the chance to complete 90 minutes in Lincoln colours, but he took his goal tally to six on Tuesday night as he scored the winner in a Vertu Trophy victory over Morecambe.

Cadamarteri got the only goal of the game as he leapt highest to head home after showcasing some impressive athleticism, with the match finishing 1-0 as his side booked their spot in the last 16. You can watch it below.

The young forward will be hoping that he’s done enough to secure a start against his dad’s old team, Huddersfield Town, when Lincoln head to the John Smith’s Stadium this coming weekend, with Danny having played 80 games for the Terriers during his playing days. Whether Michael Skubala obliges, however, remains to be seen.

His strike in midweek took ‘Cadz’ to the top of the Imps’ scoring charts across all competitions this season, and even though he’ll have been hoping to play more often he will certainly still be glad of the opportunity to add so many senior goals to his CV during his spell at Sincil Bank.

Cadamarteri is one of several Wednesday players currently out on loan at this point in time, with the club keeping a very close eye on the progress of all of them ahead of the next transfer window.