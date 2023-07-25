Thousands of fans came together to pay tribute to Sheffield Wednesday legends Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams before the game against Doncaster Rovers.

The football fraternity was left in mourning on Monday following the news that the two former Owls and Nottingham Forest stars had passed away, with players and fans alike taking to social media to praise the pair for not only their ability on the pitch, but likability off it.

It was confirmed early on Tuesday that a minute’s applause would be held before the encounter with Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium, and it was observed excellently by all of those present - including over 3,000 Wednesdayites that had made the short trip from Sheffield.