Shock and sadness as legendary Owls figure Trevor Francis passes away

Watch thousands pay tribute to Sheffield Wednesday legends Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams

Thousands of fans came together to pay tribute to Sheffield Wednesday legends Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams before the game against Doncaster Rovers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 19:26 BST

The football fraternity was left in mourning on Monday following the news that the two former Owls and Nottingham Forest stars had passed away, with players and fans alike taking to social media to praise the pair for not only their ability on the pitch, but likability off it.

It was confirmed early on Tuesday that a minute’s applause would be held before the encounter with Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium, and it was observed excellently by all of those present - including over 3,000 Wednesdayites that had made the short trip from Sheffield.

Take a look at the touching tribute in the video above.

