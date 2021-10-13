Watch the stunning strike that ended the World Cup dream of Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Any hopes of having Sheffield Wednesday involvement in next year’s Qatar World Cup are dangling by a thread after a stunning strike ended the chances of Northern Ireland qualification.
Owls goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was twice beaten by strikes by Bulgaria’s Todor Nedelev in a disappointing 2-1 defeat in Sofia.
The Burnley-owned on-loan stopper could do little with either effort; the first a smart finish into the corner before a stunner won it for the home side who had to battle back after Conor Washington’s deadlock-breaking first-half effort.
It means any slim hopes of qualification – left hanging from a thread after a controversial 2-0 defeat in Switzerland on Saturday – were ended entirely.
The cap was Peacock-Farrell’s 26th for his country. The call-up meant he sat out of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.
It looks likely he will miss next month’s home clash with Gillingham for matches against Lithuania and Italy.