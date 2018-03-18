WATCH: The iceman cometh - Atdhe Nuhiu's brilliant finish wins Yorkshire derby for Sheffield Wednesday at Leeds United

Atdhe Nuhiu was the Sheffield Wednesday hero on Saturday as his brace secured a first win for the Owls at Elland Road in 11 years.

Wednesday hadn't beaten Leeds United away from home since March 2007 when Marcus Tudgay, Chris Brunt and Jermaine Johnson all scored in a 3-2 Championship success.

And it looked as though they might have to settle for a point after Jay-Roy Grot had cancelled out Nuhiu's opener.

However, with the match going into injury time, the Kosovo international latched onto a long ball, bullied Leeds defender Matthew Pennington and slotted in superbly to secure a hard-earned three pints for the Owls.

“Atdhe was fantastic today, he is working very hard every day and getting the rewards for his efforts,” said boss Luhukay.

Sam Hutchinson, who made a return to the midfield for the first time since the end of December, added: "Atdhe worked really hard, he bullied their centre halves - they couldn't handle him and I'm pleased for him that he got the two goals."

Atdhe Nuhiu with George Boyd after the striker's opening goal against Leeds United

The victory opened up the gap between Wednesday and the bottom three to eight points and given the form of teams below them, could well have staved off theri relegation worries going into the international break

