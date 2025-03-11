Sheffield Wednesday turned things around against Norwich City, and went on to win 3-2.

The Owls were back in action just a few days after their impressive 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, and the Wednesday boss had decisions to make on whether to stick or twist as they head to Carrow Road.

An added complication when it came to the manager’s thinking is the fact that Sheffield United visit Hillsborough this weekend, and questions were raised as to whether he’d risk Shea Charles given that he’s one booking away from a suspension. In the end he opted to take the chance, but there were two changes made elsewhere.

Dom Iorfa, who had just returned from injury, and Ryo Hatsuse, after two straight starts, were replaced - with Pol Valentin and Marvin Johnson coming in to take over. They were hoping that they have enough to get the job done against the Canaries.

Things didn’t go the Owls’ way in the first half, though, with Borja Sainz and Ante Crnac getting the goals, but a much better start to the second half was rewarded as Michael Ihiekwe got his second goal for the club. See it here:

Then Josh Windass got them level, and set up Djeidi Gassama to make it three! And they were able to hold on to take all three points!

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Ihiekwe, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Paterson, Bannan, Gassama, Windass

Norwich XI: Reyes, Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle, McLean, Wright, Slimane, Marcondes, Sainz, Crnac