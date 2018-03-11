WATCH: Should Sheffield Wednesday's goal have been awarded? Could Owls have better defended Bolton Wanderers' equaliser? - Match highlights

A goal they perhaps may have got lucky with and one they should have done better to prevent - that was the story of Sheffield Wednesday's match against Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Owls went ahead through George Boyd when the midfielder latched onto a through ball from Lucas Joao. While Boyd slotted into the far corner, Bolton boss Phil parkinson claimed Jordan Rhodes was in an offside position and interfering with play. The assistant referee had raised his flag and the man in the middle Darren Bond spoke to his colleague but awarded the goal

"The goal we conceded, you have got to make your mind up when you see it yourself but the linesman has flagged for Rhodes being in an offside position," Parkinson explained. "He was in the centre of the goal.

"Boyd has scored and wasn't offside but Rhodes for me has affected Beevers' ability to get across and block the shot and if that's not interfering with play I don't know what is."

Bolton equalised through substitute Aaron Wilbraham and on that score it was Owls boss Jos Luhukay's turn to feel aggrieved but only at his side's defensive deficiencies.

"I think we can clear the situation before the ball comes in. The consequence is that Bolton get the goal and the draw."

The draw moved Wednesday eight points out of the Championship's relegation zone, with nine games remaining.

