Watch Sheffield Wednesday's winner as Djeidi Gassama gives Owls Plymouth Argyle win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night thanks to a goal from Djeidi Gassama.
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:48 GMT
Danny Röhl made three changes from the side that were successful at Rotherham United over the weekend, opting to shake things up - most prominently in his backline - ahead of the clash.

Di'Shon Bernard was back after his injury, while Dominic Iorfa got his first start since recovering, and further up the field there was a start for Gassama after his role off the bench at the New York Stadium.

He certainly made it count as he grabbed the winning goal in front of the Kop, and you can see his strike below:

The three points means that Wednesday move up to 38 points in the Championship, taking them level with the likes of Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town - however the latter two are in action this evening as they look to open up a gap once again.

Importantly for the Owls, though, they are now within touching distance of climbing out of the bottom three, and incredibly are just two points away from 16th place as things stand.

Having picked up 15 points from the last 18 available Röhl's side are in fine form, but face a huge task on Friday night as they look to keep promotion-chasing Leeds United at bay when they visit Hillsborough.

