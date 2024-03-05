Watch Sheffield Wednesday's winner as Djeidi Gassama gives Owls Plymouth Argyle win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl made three changes from the side that were successful at Rotherham United over the weekend, opting to shake things up - most prominently in his backline - ahead of the clash.

Di'Shon Bernard was back after his injury, while Dominic Iorfa got his first start since recovering, and further up the field there was a start for Gassama after his role off the bench at the New York Stadium.

He certainly made it count as he grabbed the winning goal in front of the Kop, and you can see his strike below:

The three points means that Wednesday move up to 38 points in the Championship, taking them level with the likes of Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town - however the latter two are in action this evening as they look to open up a gap once again.

Importantly for the Owls, though, they are now within touching distance of climbing out of the bottom three, and incredibly are just two points away from 16th place as things stand.