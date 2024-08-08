Watch Sheffield Wednesday's surprise player announcement as Iké Ugbo crashes press conference
The Star had reported over the last couple of days that a deal for the 25-year-old was now imminent after progressive negotiations with all of the involved parties, and it was always hoped that things would be wrapped up in time for this weekend’s visit of Plymouth Argyle.
Speaking at the start of his conversation with the media Danny Röhl said that he was positive that they would have Ugbo back through the door in the near future, but as he was wrapping things up there was a knock on the door... The German gave a wry smile and got up to answer it, letting their 10th summer signing through the door.
You can check out the unveiling as it happened in the video at the top of the page.
