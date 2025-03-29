Watch Sheffield Wednesday's powerful goal to equalise against Cardiff City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are back level against Cardiff City after once again coming from behind - this time thanks to Michael Ihiekwe.

The Owls face Cardiff at 3pm this afternoon as Championship football returns following the international break, and they’ll be eager to add to their impressive points tally on the road this season over in Wales.

It ended in a 1-1 draw the last time these two met, back in November at Hillsborough, but with home advantage and their second tier status on the line the hosts have got Wednesday in their sights this afternoon. Röhl, meanwhile, said that he had some tough decisions to make as several players get back in contention after spells out.

And he’s made one huge call at the back, too. For the first time this season in the league it will not be James Beadle between the sticks for the Owls, with Röhl opting to hand Pierce Charles his Championship instead. It’ll be his eighth senior outing for Wednesday, but all the others have been in cup games.

Elsewhere there’s a big boost as Akin Famewo returns, though only on the bench on this occasion, while Pol Valentin is handed a start following Max Lowe’s injury - Dominic Iorfa moves central alongside Michael Ihiekwe. Another shock is leaving Shea Charles out, with Nathaniel Chalobah taking his place.

Up top, Jamal Lowe has been chosen to lead the line with Michael Smith and Ike Ugbo both on the bench at Cardiff City Stadium.

The first half was one to forget, with the Owls never really getting going, and Isaac Davies giving them an early lead. But changes at the break sparked a resurgence, and they’re now level thanks to this goal from Ihiekwe:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valentin, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Hatsuse, Chalobah, Bannan, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, J. Lowe

Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Fish, Bagan, O’Dowda, Chambers, Mannsverh, Alves, Davies, Ashford, Salech