Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals in disappointing draw with Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday drew with Bristol City Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard getting the goals on the night.

It had been a while since the Owls have played on home turf, and having had to train on the pitch recently due to the cold weather, there were plenty of people interested to see how the field of play will look as the Robins came to town.

Danny Röhl had some decisions to make after the 3-0 defeat to Leeds United, whether to stick or twist in terms of formation, and also regarding the personnel that he was going to use... A switch to a back three of Michael Ihiekwe, Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe was what he went for, while Iké Ugbo returned to the line-up to lead the line ahead of Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama behind him. Shea Charles started in what is potentially his final game for the club.

It took less than 20 minutes for the Owls to take the lead, too, with Gassama rolling home a nice cross into the box from Yan Valery - catch it here:

The second half didn’t start as planned, with the Owls conceding within a few minutes, however they responded immediately as Bernard popped up in the box to fire home and make it 2-1:

But it wasn’t to be for the Owls as Ross McCrorie popped up late after some sustained pressure from the visitors, and ultimately the game would end 2-2.

Here’s how the two teams lined up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo

Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Vyner, Dickie, McNally, McCrorie, Knight, Bird, Sykes, Twine, Hirakawa, Wells