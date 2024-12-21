Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals as Owls take control against Stoke City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday lead 2-0 against Stoke City thanks to Josh Windass and Callum Paterson.

The Owls take on Stoke City as they seek to pile some more misery on the Potters during a dismal run of form, but Röhl’s side are far from flying on home soil and will know that they’ll need to be significantly improved if they’re going to claim all three points at S6.

Wednesday’s boss said on Friday that he had an almost complete clean bill of health aside from Akin Famewo’s long-term injury, however did explain that Swede, Svante Ingelsson, may miss out due to a small knock that he picked up in training - and that has proven to be the case. There is also no place in the squad for Liam Palmer, Pol Valentin or Michael Ihiekwe, the manager will be asked about their absence afterwards.

Things weren’t going great in the first half as Di’Shon Bernard was sent off, but then two goals from Windass and Paterson put the hosts in control - you can watch them both here:

Here’s how the two teams line up, with Röhl sticking largely with the team that performed so well out at Oxford United last time out -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Smith

Stoke XI: Johansson, Wilmot, Rose, Gibson, Tchamadeu, Seko, Moran, Burger, Bocat, Koumas, Cannon