Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday secured a huge win over Coventry City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a late goal from Shea Charles.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday were surprisingly without Josh Windass as he was left out of the squad completely today. No reason has been given for his absence just yet, but the Wednesday attacker was certainly missed against Coventry this afternoon as they sought to secure an extension to their unbeaten run.

The Owls boss made plenty of changes to his XI, with Jamal Lowe, Djeidi Gassama, Pol Valentin, Max Lowe and Svante Ingelsson all coming in, while Dominic Iorfa is back on the bench as he returns from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a busy period for Röhl’s side of late, and he did hint that they may look to change things around.

"It’s maybe not an issue, but a big challenge,” he said regarding the Owl’s recent schedule. “On the one side, you want to train more with the team and prepare the best as you can and show your fans the best football. This year with the cups, we will have a minimum of 50 games this season and probably some more - from summer to next May.

"We have to perform and go again and again. It’s a big, big load for the players and the staff. But everyone likes football and if there’s no games, you sit at home and think ‘why is there no football?.”

Jack Rudoni gave Coventry an early lead, but the Owls responded well and got a deserved equaliser through Gassama in first half stoppage time - and what a hit it was:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a gung-ho game, with both clubs going for the win, and in the end it was Wednesday who got it - very late in the day - through Shea Charles. Such a cool finish:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Bernard, Famewo, M Lowe, S Charles, Bannan, Ingelsson, Gassama, J Lowe

Coventry XI: Wilson, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles, Sheaf, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Thomas-Asante, Wright