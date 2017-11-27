Watch: Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s beat Leeds United 2-1 to cement their place at the top of the table

Jack Stobbs converted a late penalty to help the Owls Under-23s secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Leeds United today.

The winger, who has played eight times on loan at League Two side Port Vale this season, rifled home from 12 yards in the 88th minute after Adrian Balboa had upended Wednesday substitute Fraser Preston.

Until Stobbs’ late intervention, it appeared set to finish all square at Middlewood Road after Matt Penney missed a second half penalty. The left-sided player struck the post after Paul McKay was penalised for bringing down Preslav Borukov.

Wednesday broke the deadlock in the third minute, Daniel Pudil’s cross looped over Bailey Peacock-Farrell and went in off the far post.

Oliver Sarkic levelled things up from the spot on the quarter of an hour mark after Freddie Nielsen clumsily tripped the striker in the area.

But Stobbs was the hero for Wednesday’s development squad, who claimed their fourth consecutive victory to cement their place at the top of the Professional Development League Two table.

Senior players Pudil, Frederico Venancio and Marco Matias were handed run-outs. Left-back Pudil and centre-half Venancio completed the full match while forward Matias was withdrawn in the closing stages.

Owls: Dawson; Baker, Nielsen, Venancio, Pudil; Penney (Stobbs 73), Kirby (Waldock 58), Murphy, Matias (Preston 84); Clarke, Borukov. Substitutes: Wallis, Williams

