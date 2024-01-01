News you can trust since 1887
Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead with two fantastic goals against Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday are 2-0 up against Hull City at Hillsborough thanks to two fine goals in front of the Kop.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 16:20 GMT
Danny Röhl has welcomed a few faces back into the setup after injury layoffs, and there's a long-awaited return for Momo Diaby after he was registered by the club.

Wednesday are 3-1 up after a brilliant start to the second half, and you can check out the fantastic finishes from Marvin Johnson. Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass below:

Here's how the teams line up tonight:

