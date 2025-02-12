Watch Sheffield Wednesday take a rare lead away at Swansea City with fine finish
Wednesday will be hoping to try and bounce back from their last-gasp defeat away at West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, and Röhl was always going to have to make at least one change to the side that started at the Hawthorns after Di’Shon Bernard’s nasty injury.
The injury to Bernard seems to have seen the Owls boss revert to a back three - made up of Yan Valery, Michael Ihiekwe and Max Lowe - with Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson as wingbacks. Shea Charles and Svante Ingelsson start in midfield.
Meanwhile, there’s a return to the XI for Iké Ugbo, who leads the line, with Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama keeping their places from WBA.
It took almost 70 minutes for the breakthrough, but it was worth it when it came - Smith finishing delightfully from Windass’ assist:
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo
Swansea XI: Vigouroux, Fulton, Cubango, Darling, O’Brien, Vipotnik, Eom, Tymon, Peart-Harris, Delcroix, Ronald