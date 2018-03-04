Watch: Sheffield Wednesday slip to heavy defeat at Bristol City - Match Highlights

Bobby Reid's hat-trick helped Bristol City to a very comfortable victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate and it was all too easy for Lee Johnson's side.

The Robins were 3-0 up at the break and cruising thanks to a brace from the Championship's join-leading goalscorer, Reid and another from Josh Brownhill.

A penalty after the break from Reid, after Joey Pelupessy had brought down Marlon Pack, made it 4-0 and after that City just saw the game out, with Wednesday offering little in the way of a threat, to add to their porous defending.

“They were too strong for us today and had too much quality. You have to give them a lot of credit for the way they played," said Jos Luhukay.

Meanwhile, Johnson summed it up with: “It was a fantastic performance and we scored three great goals in the first half. The movement just pulled them apart."

The result keeps Wednesday just seven points out of the relegation zone, with two home games against Ipswich Town and Bolton coming up next.