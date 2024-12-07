Watch Sheffield Wednesday grab vital equaliser against Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday are back level against Preston North End after another goal from striker, Michael Smith.

It’s the first time in Röhl’s tenure at Hillsborough that he’s been unable to call upon his captain in a Championship fixture, with the Owls skipper having featured in 53 consecutive games for the club prior to this weekend’s clash. He misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Derby County.

The Wednesday boss was left with a decision to make on who would be named in Bannan’s place as Preston come to town this afternoon, and it’s been confirmed that Liam Palmer has taken the captain’s armband in place of the number 10, and it may well be that he lines up in midfield alongside Shea Charles as a direct replacement. Only time will tell on that, though.

Elsewhere there is a return to the XI for Iké Ugbo after he recovered from injury, Josh Windass in back starting, and Dominic Iorfa drops to the bench - as does Anthony Musaba.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for the Owls, who were down 1-0 thanks to a goal from Emil Riis inside 15 minutes, and after Windass missed a spot kick there was a feeling that it wasn’t to be their day... Then Smith managed to do this:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Palmer, Valery, Bernard, M. Lowe, Gassama, S. Charles, Johnson, Windass, Ugbo, Smith

Preston XI: Woodman, Whatmough, McCann, Riis, Frokjaer, Storey, Hughes, Greenwood, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Potts