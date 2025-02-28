Watch Sheffield Wednesday grab equaliser after controversial Sunderland opener

Sheffield Wednesday got back level with Sunderland after a goal from Callum Paterson, but were eventually beaten 2-1.

The Owls take on the Black Cats this evening as they go in search of a first Hillsborough win since the Derby County on New Years’ Day, and they will have their hands full against a team searching for a return to winning ways after a couple of bad results.

Danny Röhl said in the week that they had had a ‘tough week’, hinting that some important players would be missing, and now it’s been confirmed that both Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong are unavailable for selection. There is, however, a start for Ryo Hatsuse.

Wednesday started brightly, creating a number of chances to take the lead, but it was the visitors who drew first blood as Eliezer Mayenda got a goal under controversial circumstances after controlling the ball with his hand:

But ‘Pato’ was on hand in the second half to get the Owls level:

Mayenda went on to get a second goal for Regis Le Bris’ side not too long after Paterson’s equaliser, and that’s how the game finished.

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Lowe, Hatsuse, Charles, Ingelsson, Paterson, Bannan, Gassama, Windass

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda