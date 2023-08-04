News you can trust since 1887
Watch Sheffield Wednesday fans’ emotional tribute to lost icons Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams

Sheffield Wednesday rose for one of its own on Friday evening as the club marked the passing of two icons.

By Alex Miller
Published 4th Aug 2023, 20:12 BST

Trevor Francis, 69, and Chris Bart-Williams, 49, both died on July 24 having shared a changing room when the elder man was Bart-Williams’ manager in the early 1990s.

Francis arrived at S6 as a veteran and legendary player in 1990, achieving promotion and League Cup success under Ron Atkinson the following 1990/91 season. Bart-Williams was signed by Francis in 1991 as a youngster and enjoyed four years at the club before moving onto Nottingham Forest, where he enjoyed equal hero status.

Wednesday opened up their Championship campaign with a home clash with Southampton and paid its respects with a emotional minute’s applause pre-match.