Trevor Francis, 69, and Chris Bart-Williams, 49, both died on July 24 having shared a changing room when the elder man was Bart-Williams’ manager in the early 1990s.

Francis arrived at S6 as a veteran and legendary player in 1990, achieving promotion and League Cup success under Ron Atkinson the following 1990/91 season. Bart-Williams was signed by Francis in 1991 as a youngster and enjoyed four years at the club before moving onto Nottingham Forest, where he enjoyed equal hero status.