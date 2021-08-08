WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday fans belt out monster 'Hi Ho' on first away trip in 518 days

But Sheffield Wednesday’s famed away support are back on the road.

A preseason friendly or two is nothing like the real thing and ahead of the Owls’ first match back in League One – a hard-earned draw away at fellow promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic – a packed away end belted out a riotous pre-match ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ to mark the occasion.

They were met with a side completely different to the one they last saw on the road, some 518 days ago, when they watched a horror 5-0 defeat at Brentford.

Sheffield Wednesday fans belt out a chant at Charlton Athletic.

Darren Moore has already been quick to praise the supporters for their support and paid testament to their role in attracting new players to the club, saying the size and reputation of the Wednesday fanbase was a huge deciding factor in the signings of several new faces.

Next up on the road for Wednesday is Rotherham on Saturday August 21.