Sheffield Wednesday are level against Watford after Michael Smith scored an equaliser with 10 minutes of the first half left to play.

Wednesday take on Watford as they seek to build on their impressive away win over Portsmouth in the Championship and battling penalty shootout defeat at Brentford, but again the team looks very different as Röhl continues to rotate in a hectic period.

In total there are eight changes from the side that lined up at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday night, with only Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson and Djeidi Gassama keeping their place. It’s a game that sees Barry Bannan go ahead of Ellis Rimmer and Nigel Worthington on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers - it’s number 418 for him today.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Owls boss said, “They have a great home performance, their away performance is not the greatest one... It is a team with individual players that can decide a game, even the home games when you look back, like their last game, they won with a pen. Blackburn controlled the game for a long time. I watched the Middlesbrough game as well, they controlled their game too for a long time but then there were two moments and they won.”

Ryan Porteous put the visitors ahead, it’s the first time that’s happened for them away from home since August, but it didn’t last long as Smith expertly finished off a lovely team move. You can watch it here:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Palmer, Valery, Bernard, Iorfa, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Windass, Gassama, Smith

Watford XI: Bachmann, Sierralta, Porteous, Pollock, Ince, Larouci, Chakvetadze, Dwomoh, Baah, Kayembe, Bayo