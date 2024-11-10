Watch Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday visit Sheffield United today, with the first Steel City derby in a long time taking place on Remembrance Sunday.

The game had originally been set for midday this afternoon as the two sides battle it out for local bragging rights, however after many complaints from supporters - and a request from both clubs - the decision was made to move it out to 12.30pm so that people coule pay their respects.

Ahead of the tie players from both sides stood around the centre circle at Bramall Lane to observe the Last Post, after which the crowd once again burst into life as both sets of fans made themselves heard prior to kick off.

You can watch the city come together to commemorate the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended the freedoms of this country in the video at the top of the page.

