Sheffield United’s players and Chris Wilder faced a fiery reception at Sheffield Wednesday as they arrived for the Steel City derby.

Warning, contains explicit language

The Owls face the Blades this afternoon in the latest instalment of one of the UK’s most bitter rivalries, and both sets of fans are desperate for their respective team to claim bragging rights at Hillsborough.

Wilder entered the ground with a big grin on his face as fans shouted expletives his way, while his opposite number, Danny Röhl, walked into the players entrance with his name being sang by his adoring public.

Check out the video at the top of the page to watch Wilder, Röhl and the Blades all arrive at S6 for what will be a huge game in the Steel City.