Watch Sheffield United take the lead in cagey Sheffield Wednesday clash

By Joe Crann

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST
Sheffield United are 1-0 up at Hillsborough after Rhian Brewster opened the scoring against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are out for revenge after losing 1-0 at Bramall Lane a few months ago, and they go into this one full of confidence after impressive wins over Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City. The Blades, meanwhile, drew with Bristol City in their last outing.

Pol Valentin, Marvin Johnson and Svante Ingelsson are the three changes for Wednesday as they drop out of the XI, with Michael Smith brought in as an attacking focal point up top.

Meanwhile, United will have to do without Vini Souza - which is a big blow for them - as they take to the field at Hillsborough, and Chris Wilder has opted to have Rhian Brewster leading the line.

And it was Brewster who opened the scoring, and it won’t be a goal that the Owls will want to watch back:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, M. Lowe, Hatsuse, Charles, Bannan, Paterson, Windass, Gassama, Smith

United XI: Cooper, Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Choudhury, Brereton Diaz, Hamer, Campbell, Brewster

