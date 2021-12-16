After a tough start to the season with what is a very young Owls side made up largely of teenage players, Wednesday’s U23s have now lost just one of their last five games and are averaging two goals a match in the same time frame.

And it was one of those youngsters, Aguas, who was on the scoresheet this week, with the 18-year-old firing home from range to earn a point against Barnsley after they’d fallen behind to a William Hondermarck goal.

Speaking to the club after the game against the Reds, ‘Bully’ said, "We played a young side and we battled away, it was a good test for them. We went a goal down but the character was fantastic.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season but I am really pleased with the desire of this team and five or six weeks ago, we might not have come back in this game.

“But they are picking up confidence. Last week we fielded a very strong side against Hull and this time, it was the opposite way around with Barnsley naming a strong team.

“You look at the teamsheet before the game and see how strong they are and if you mention it in your team talk it can go two ways; the young lads may get nerves or for others it can be the catalyst to go out and put in a good performance to show what they can do.

“Under the circumstances it was a very good point… Paulo has got that in his locker and it was a really great strike. He doesn’t do it often enough! But we know he’s got it in him and he took it really well.”