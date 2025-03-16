Watch Owls fans belt out huge Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday before Sheffield United clash

Around 34,000 people are at Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday face Sheffield United this afternoon.

The Owls face the Blades at S6 for the first time since 2019, and Wednesday are out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 1-0 at Bramall Lane a few months ago. A packed crowd is there to cheer them on, and were in fine voice as Hi Ho Silver Lining blared out ahead of kick off.