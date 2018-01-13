WATCH: No goals but enough action in Sheffield derby stalemate - Match Highlights

Two great saves, a sending off and a couple of very near misses summed up the second Sheffield derby of the season.

The match ended goalless thanks in no small part to the goalkeepers who each pulled off a magnificent stop.

Sheffield Wednesday's Joe Wildsmith was first up, denying Clayton Donaldson with a brilliant tip over the bar after the Blades striker had sent a looping header goalwards.

Then in the dying seconds Adam Reach looked like he had found the top corner with a drive from distance but Simon Moore, who had seconds earlier picked up a knock after clattering into team mate Richard Stearman, expertly turned away the shot.

In between that Owls skipper Glenn Loovens was given his second yellow card after a mistimed challenge on Donaldson and despite being down to ten men, Wednesday battled to claim a share of the spoils in an engaging encounter at Bramall Lane.

New Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay said afterwards: "We tried to give a good performance and I think we had good stability in the defence. "And of course, when you play with 10 men, it is not easy to keep the ball up front. "But at the end of the game, the United goalkeeper made two fantastic saves.

"The draw gives me hope for the next games that we have. It was a good step."

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder said the draw a fair reflection on the game.

"It shows how far we have come, to take four points from six from the other side of the city," he said. "I thought we played OK-to-well, but that doesn't win you games. A draw was a fair result and I congratulate the opposition because they ran around and competed. But that is a given for my side."