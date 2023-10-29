Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham United fans as Sheffield Wednesday take the lead at Hillsborough
There’s a familiar face finally back in Sheffield Wednesday’s matchday squad as Marvin Johnson returns to the fray for the game against Rotherham United.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnson hasn’t been in any competitive Owls squad this season after being left unregistered by former manager, Xisco, however just a few fays into Danny Röhl’s tenure it was confirmed that a return was on the cards following the decision to have him back in training.
He’s on the bench today, as is young Bailey Cadamarteri, while in the team itself there are a number of changes from Plymouth Argyle as Di’Shon Bernard, Reece James, Callum Paterson and Michael Smith all return to the starting XI.
Smith, who was getting pelters from the away end from the word go, will have been well up for it - and he silenced them within a quarter of an hour, here’s how he did it:
And here’s how the teams line up:
Some prematch reading: