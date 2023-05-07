Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has named his starting XI to face Derby County in their final game before the play-offs begin.

The Owls are already assured of third place going into their game against Paul Warne’s Rams, but they’re eager to try and finish on a high after winning all of their last three games on the road, and also extend their unbeaten run at home to 23 matches in all competitions.

Talk of a facial injury to Lee Gregory meant that there had been concerns that he wouldn’t be part of the squad when Derby came to town, and the Wednesday boss wouldn’t confirm or deny whether he was a doubt in Friday’s press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though, with the game taking place this afternoon, it has been confirmed that he isn’t in the side, with Callum Paterson taking his spot up front in the starting XI.

Other changes include the return of Aden Flint, Jaden Brown and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - with Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran dropping out as well as Gregory.

Wednesday lead thanks to Smith’s goal below, but what did you make of the foul and Curtis Davies’ sending off?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Advertisement Hide Ad