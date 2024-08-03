Sheffield Wednesday legend, Liam Palmer, received a guard of honour at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people made the trip to S6 this weekend to celebrate the career of the Wednesday stalwart, who will make his 436th appearance for Wednesday should he feature in next weekend’s Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle.

Friends and family were part of the crowd as the players from both the Owls and Leganes walked out of the tunnel to form two lines before kick off, applauding ‘Palms’ and his kids out onto the field ahead of Wednesday’s final preseason fixture.

Of course he was handed the captain’s armband by Barry Bannan, who embraced him once the guard of honour had come to an end, and you can watch the lovely scenes in the video at the top of the page.