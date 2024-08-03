Watch lovely scenes as Sheffield Wednesday legend receives Hillsborough guard of honour

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 13:13 BST
Sheffield Wednesday legend, Liam Palmer, received a guard of honour at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people made the trip to S6 this weekend to celebrate the career of the Wednesday stalwart, who will make his 436th appearance for Wednesday should he feature in next weekend’s Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle.

Friends and family were part of the crowd as the players from both the Owls and Leganes walked out of the tunnel to form two lines before kick off, applauding ‘Palms’ and his kids out onto the field ahead of Wednesday’s final preseason fixture.

Of course he was handed the captain’s armband by Barry Bannan, who embraced him once the guard of honour had come to an end, and you can watch the lovely scenes in the video at the top of the page.

Related topics:Liam PalmerHillsborough
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice