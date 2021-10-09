WATCH: Kieran Lee's standing ovation as former Sheffield Wednesday favourite makes Hillsborough return

Lee became a very popular figure at Wednesday after making over 200 appearances in almost a decade of service to the club, but his exit in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis meant that he was unable to say goodbye to the thousands of fans that had chanted his name over the course of many years.

On Saturday he returned for the first time as Wanderers came to town in League One, and while he didn’t get the result he was hoping for – Darren Moore’s Wednesday picked up an important 1-0 win – he did get the chance to bid farewell and see some familiar faces in the likes of Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Jack Hunt.

You can watch the video of his ovation at the top of the page.

