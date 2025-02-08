West Bromwich Albion defender, Kyle Bartley, was given a red card after the final whistle following their win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a game full of drama at the Hawthorns, with tempers flaring during and after an encounter that saw a disallowed goal, a late equaliser and an even later winning, however Wednesday were unable to come away from the Midlands with anything to show for it following Jayson Molumby’s finish at the death.

The 2-1 defeat meant that Danny Röhl’s side weren’t able to close the gap on the Baggies in sixth place in the Championship, and also came at the cost of losing Di’Shon Bernard to injury - one that could well keep him out for a prolonged period of time given the defender’s reaction whilst going off.

And it really was drama until the end as the referee handed out a couple of cards once he’d called time on the game, including one to Bartley who could be seen shoving his forearm in Svante Ingelsson’s face as a brawl broke out by the centre circle. See it below:

The result leaves Wednesday in 11th place in the Championship before today’s afternoon kick offs play out, and they face an anxious wait on Bernard’s availability for upcoming games - as well as that of captain, Barry Bannan, who missed out against WBA due to a knock that he has picked up.

Röhl will no doubt be asked about all of the incidents aforementioned in his post-match press conference, so stay tuned on thestar.co.uk for all the reaction.