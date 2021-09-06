Watch impressive highlights as Sheffield Wednesday loanee lands monthly award
Cameron Dawson has had a fine start to life at Exeter City – and has now been awarded their Player of the Month award.
Dawson, who is a graduate of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, joined the Grecians on a season-long loan from the Owls at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, with Darren Moore saying that he was eager for the shot-stopper to get games under his belt after recovering from a long-term injury.
Now, after making six appearances and keeping three clean sheets, it’s been confirmed that the 26-year-old – who has made more saves (22) than any other goalkeeper in League Two – has been voted as the club’s Player of the month for August – and they’ve created a pretty impressive compilation of his efforts over the last few weeks. You can see the video embedded in this article.
The goalkeeper isn’t the only Owl out on loan at present, with Alex Hunt at Grimsby Town and Ryan Galvin over at Gloucester City.