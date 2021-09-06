Watch impressive highlights as Sheffield Wednesday loanee lands monthly award

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is impressing at Exeter City.

Dawson, who is a graduate of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, joined the Grecians on a season-long loan from the Owls at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, with Darren Moore saying that he was eager for the shot-stopper to get games under his belt after recovering from a long-term injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after making six appearances and keeping three clean sheets, it’s been confirmed that the 26-year-old – who has made more saves (22) than any other goalkeeper in League Two – has been voted as the club’s Player of the month for August – and they’ve created a pretty impressive compilation of his efforts over the last few weeks. You can see the video embedded in this article.