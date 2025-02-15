Watch gut-wrenching moment as Sheffield Wednesday threw away Coventry City point
The Owls and the Sky Blues are no strangers these days, with the two sides having met seven times in the last year or so, but there have been plenty of changes since the first of those meetings in December 2023 - and Frank Lampard has managed to turn things around of late.
Both sides head into this game on the back of a 1-0 win - over Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers respectively - and will be eager to build on that this weekend at S6. Wednesday will once again be without Di’Shon Bernard after he underwent surgery this week, but Bannan’s return is a bonus after Danny Röhl said previously that they didn’t know when he’d be back.
The skipper’s return is one of a number of changes made by the Wednesday boss, with Josh Windass being left out of the XI in favour of Svante Ingelsson - Windass does make the bench, though.
Ellis Simms gave the visitors the lead in the first half, but the hosts are level after an own goal in front of the Kop and it looked like the spoils would be shared - until this happened:
Here’s how the two teams line up at Hillsborough -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, M. Lowe, Johnson, Charles, Ingelsson, Armstrong, Bannan, Gassama, Ugbo
Coventry XI: Dovin, Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Eccles, Grimes, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Simms
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.