Just days after his switch from Wednesday to Slovan Bratislava was secured, the 23-year-old netted his first goal for the Slovakian side in a Europa League final round qualifier against Greek giants Olympiakos.

Green’s side fell out of the competition, however, having suffered a 3-0 first leg deficit. He had earlier made his debut for the club in a 1-0 away win against SFK Sered, Slovan’s fourth consecutive win in the Slovak Super Liga.

The former Aston Villa man played only 13 league games for Wednesday in an eight-month spell. He is believed to have been sold for a low six-figure sum.

Speaking in the days after his surprise European switch, Owls boss Darren Moore explained the decision.

“We felt it was right for us as a football club in terms of where Andre was at, in the final year of his contract and everything else. They made the right offer, which is good for the football club.

“We sincerely wish Andre all the best in his next career step and move.”

Wednesday are thought to be mulling over a move for former Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Liang. On whether Green will be replaced, Moore added: “We have options and people who can play in his role at the football club. Players who the supporters have not seen yet this season.

Andre Green left Sheffield Wednesday after just eight months at the club.