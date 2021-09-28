With no fewer than seven players out on loan, the club’s under-23 side has been threaded with trialists in recent weeks.

The Star revealed that left-footed centre-back Josh Hughes, former Bradford City defender Kwame Boateng and winger Donville Munroe played at Sheffield FC last week.

And there was more news yesterday, with the revelation that former Crystal Palace defender Sam Woods played in their 1-1 draw at Coventry City yesterday alongside Jayden Onen, who is back at the club having originally been of interest to them some months ago.

A bustling attacking midfielder once of Arsenal and Reading, Onen bagged an assist for Lee Bullen’s men, putting through goalscorer Basile Zottos in the first half before the young Owls were cruelly denied a win as the Sky Blues scored an injury-time equaliser.