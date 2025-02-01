Watch footage of Sheffield Wednesday supporter protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Some Sheffield Wednesday supporters raised yellow leaflets in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club ahead of their clash with Luton Town on Saturday.

The action was led by well-known protest movement The 1867 Group, who led similar protests last season. The action was started again after a fan forum held last month in which Chansiri engaged in passionate debate with members of the group over the potential of selling the club has has owned for 10 years.

Chansiri seemed to encourage fans present to find a suitable buyer for Wednesday. Spokespersons for the protest group maintain their belief that the Owls chairman is not ‘fit or proper’ to continue running the club and banners printed and presented ahead of kick-off read ‘SWFC for sale - Fans need to find a buyer for immediate sale’.

To the eye, the protest appeared to be significantly less well-supported than yellow leaflet banner showing that saw huge numbers of fans raise the leaflets ahead of a 2-0 win over Birmingham City last February.

In a statement released to social media ahead of the protest, The 1867 Group wrote: “A polite reminder that today is not about the current results on the pitch. Our reasoning for demonstration, has always been about off-field matters.

“We will be distributing our fliers before the game and ask that respect is shown to all our volunteers, who simply strive for a positive change in leadership at the club.

“We long for a club who communicates with its fan base and listens to supporters concerns. We have, for a long time believed that the current owner does not act in a manner which is suitable for the long term future of Sheffield Wednesday.

“Please see our previous tweets regarding location pick up points for leaflets. Please discard of any leaflets in a respectable manner, better still please retain them for future games. We support the team, not the regime. WAWAW.”