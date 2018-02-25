WATCH: Fernando Forestieri is put through his paces as Sheffield Wednesday forward edges closer to a comeback

He's been out for almost all of this season but it looks now like there's light at the end of the tunnel for Fernando Forestieri.

The Owls forward has made just three appearances, his last coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers at the end of August, with Forestieri forced to have an operation on his injured knee.

Since then, the 28 year-old has been recovering in Spain and Italy but now Forestieri is back in Sheffield and closing in on a return.

The forward posted a picture on one of his social media accounts on Saturday showing him at Hillsborough for the Owls' match against Aston Villa.

And on Sunday, he showed that he's well and truly back to work, being out through his paces on the training ground with just him and a coach, and pinging shots into the net.

Given the lack of goals and creativity in the Wednesday side, a return to action for Forestieri would provide a massive boost. However, it is not expected that he will be made available for selection for at least another few weeks.