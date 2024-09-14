Watch fantastic Sheffield Wednesday by Barry Bannan before late heartbreak

Sheffield Wednesday were hit with a hammer blow in the dying seconds after Barry Bannan thought he’d won it.

Alterations were expected from the Owls boss after Wednesday’s run of form before the international break, but his hand has also been forced with regards to unavailability and recent international returns ahead of the visit of QPR.

Josh Windass returns to the XI after missing out at Millwall, while there is also a return to the starting line-up for Marvin Johnson, but one of the most eye-opening decisions is that Olaf Kobacki has been handed his first start in the Championship since joining the club over the summer - there’s no place for Djeidi Gassama or Anthony Musaba.

Speaking ahead of this tie, Röhl, spoke of how he was hoping to see a ‘step forward’ from his side after a rocky patch, insisting that his eyes were on the future.

“Success is not always a straight line up,” he said. “You have ups and downs and we will learn from this point and I am convinced we will take a huge step forward on Saturday... I know the results and I know we cannot be happy because our demanding is higher.

“But it is not the right moment to look too much in the wrong direction. It’s the reason I don’t want to speak too much about the past, it is about the QPR game and looking forward. I am convinced we can make the next step forward on Saturday, what that means exactly we can speak after the game but I think we will make a good step forward.”

Wednesday had the better of the game, creating plenty throughout the tie, and just when it looked like things were going to end 0-0 their skipper popped up with an absolute beauty:

It deserved to be the winner, and it should’ve been, but the visitors got a late corner in the dying embers and managed to bundle it home after a scramble in the box. 1-1 it ended, and the Owls’ wait for a win continues.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI:

Beadle, Valery, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Kobacki, Windass, Ugbo

QPR XI:

Nardi, Hevertton, Cook, Dunne, Paal, Field, Colback, Madsen, Dembele, Andersen, Frey