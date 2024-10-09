Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Bailey Cadamarteri, was on the scoresheet for Lincoln City once again on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old forward is starting to come into his own with the Imps as he gets used to life out on loan, and after scoring his first goal for the club against Cambridge United not long back, he was at it again as they saw off Grimsby Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

‘Cadz’ was handed a start by Michael Skubala as they faced their League Two opponents in search of a first win in the competition, and he certainly played his part in a game that saw him not only grab a vital equaliser but also hit the post and have a goal disallowed as well. You can see his strike in the video below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager now has seven senior goals to his name since breaking into the first team following his climb up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and it’s pretty safe to say that there will be more to come from the England youth international as he looks to make his mark at the LNER Stadium.

Lincoln were due to face title-chasing Wrexham this weekend, a team that showed an interest in Cadamarteri when it became clear he was available on loan, however that game has been postponed due to international call-ups and will be rearranged. Instead their next fixture is on October 19th at home against Birmingham City.

Danny Röhl has already explained that they’ll be keeping a very close eye on their forward as they monitor his progress whilst out in Lincolnshire, and they’ll all no doubt be very pleased to see that he’s now starting to get himself on the goal trail.