Watch excellent Sheffield Wednesday goal as Djeidi Gassama levels up v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday are level against Brentford after an excellent goal from Djeidi Gassama made it 1-1.

The Owls haven’t reached the quarterfinals of the League Cup since the 2015/16 season where they beat Arsenal before being knocked out by Stoke City, and they’ll have to put in another big performance if they’re going to match that achievement this time out.

Danny Röhl’s side come up against a Bees side that are in a mixed run of form in the top-flight, but they picked up a big win over Ipswich Town over the weekend and have more than a week to recover after tonight’s fixture - hence Thomas Frank’s stating that they would be picking a strong outfit at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Owls manager was always going to make changes, he was clear about that, and he’s gone wholesale as only Max Lowe and Anthony Musaba keeping their place from the starting XI at Fratton Park - youngsters, Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo, are thrown in too.

Speaking before the game, Röhl said, “On the one hand I am really looking forward to such a game because we worked now to get to the fourth round and it is a great opportunity. We deserve it. We have been in the cup up to now very professional, but of course it means another midweek game. Then there is Saturday, Tuesday and then we have maybe the biggest game of the year. We know this.”

Things didn’t start too well in the capital as Kevin Schade gave the hosts an early lead, but the Owls are back in it thanks to this strike from Gassama:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Charles, Paterson, Otegbayo, Iorfa, Lowe, Johnson, Fusire, Ingelsson, Gassama, Musaba, Ugbo

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Mee, Meghoma, Janelt, Jensen, Carvalho, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Mbuemo