Watch emotional Mark McGuinness salute the Sheffield Wednesday crowd with big doubts over his future

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness took extra time out to applaud all corners of the crowd after their remarkable FA Cup win over Newcastle United.

The man mountain central defender was one of several stand-out performers as the Owls won out 2-1 to book their place in the fourth round.

And following The Star’s revelation on Friday that the Newcastle clash would likely be his last in blue and white with parent club Cardiff City keen to trigger a recall clause, he cut an emotional figure post-match.

McGuinness was seen embracing teammates and staff both in front of the watching thousands and during post-match interviews long after supporters had left the ground.

Mark McGuinness cut an emotional figure as he left the field after what could prove to be his last match for Sheffield Wednesday.

