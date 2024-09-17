Watch Di'Shon Bernard fire Sheffield Wednesday ahead in Carabao Cup clash v Blackpool
Danny Röhl has made a habit of switching things up in the cup this season, making wholesale changes for the wins over both Hull City and Grimsby Town, and this game is no different as he swapped out every single player that started in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers over the weekend.
Another chance has been given to young academy graduate, Sean Fusire, as he starts in midfield alongside Svante Ingelsson, but there is also a first competitive start for upcoming defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, who will partner Di’Shon Bernard in the heart of Wednesday’s defence.
Wednesday got off to a good start, and Bernard fired them ahead with a tidy finish:
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Fusire, Paterson, Musaba, J. Lowe, Smith
Blackpool XI: O’Donnell, Pennington, Morgan, Carey, Embleton, Coulson, Rhodes, Beesley, Casey, Thompson, Ashworth
