Watch Di'Shon Bernard fire Sheffield Wednesday ahead in Carabao Cup clash v Blackpool

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 20:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday are ahead against Blackpool thanks to a goal from Di’Shon Bernard in the Carabao Cup.

Danny Röhl has made a habit of switching things up in the cup this season, making wholesale changes for the wins over both Hull City and Grimsby Town, and this game is no different as he swapped out every single player that started in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers over the weekend.

Another chance has been given to young academy graduate, Sean Fusire, as he starts in midfield alongside Svante Ingelsson, but there is also a first competitive start for upcoming defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, who will partner Di’Shon Bernard in the heart of Wednesday’s defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday got off to a good start, and Bernard fired them ahead with a tidy finish:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Fusire, Paterson, Musaba, J. Lowe, Smith

Blackpool XI: O’Donnell, Pennington, Morgan, Carey, Embleton, Coulson, Rhodes, Beesley, Casey, Thompson, Ashworth

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.