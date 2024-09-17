Watch Di'Shon Bernard fire Sheffield Wednesday ahead in Carabao Cup clash v Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are ahead against Blackpool thanks to a goal from Di’Shon Bernard in the Carabao Cup.

Danny Röhl has made a habit of switching things up in the cup this season, making wholesale changes for the wins over both Hull City and Grimsby Town, and this game is no different as he swapped out every single player that started in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers over the weekend.

Another chance has been given to young academy graduate, Sean Fusire, as he starts in midfield alongside Svante Ingelsson, but there is also a first competitive start for upcoming defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, who will partner Di’Shon Bernard in the heart of Wednesday’s defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday got off to a good start, and Bernard fired them ahead with a tidy finish:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Fusire, Paterson, Musaba, J. Lowe, Smith

Blackpool XI: O’Donnell, Pennington, Morgan, Carey, Embleton, Coulson, Rhodes, Beesley, Casey, Thompson, Ashworth