Watch cracking Sheffield Wednesday goals as Owls end QPR's winning run at home

Sheffield Wednesday are 2-0 up against Queens Park Rangers thanks to goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson.

Wednesday take on QPR in their hunt for a return to winning ways, with Röhl’s outfit facing off against the Hoops at Loftus Road at 3pm this afternoon - and there’s an interesting decision after Callum Paterson was handed a starting berth.

‘Pato’ hasn’t started for the Owls in a Championship fixture since the game against Cardiff City in December 2023, with the Scot having only played 17 league games in total since then. Now, as Wednesday look for their first away win of 2025, he’s been handing a role from the off in what looks like an attacking role alongside Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass - with Jamal Lowe leading the line.

Things were level for a long time, but not long after being introduced Smith got up highest to glance a header past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Check it out here:

And then it was two, thanks to Paterson...

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, M. Lowe, Charles, Bannan, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, J. Lowe

QPR XI: Nardi, Dunne, Edwards, Fox, Paal, Field, Varane, Morgan, Chair, Smyth, Frey