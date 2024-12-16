Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, was on the scoresheet again for Lincoln City as they picked up a point at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan with the Imps for the season, was handed a starting berth by Michael Skubala after scoring the winner in the Vertu Trophy in midweek, and didn’t disappoint as he popped up with another goal as they drew 2-2 with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Cadamarteri’s finish took his tally for the season to seven goals across all competitions - including four in League One - as he maintained his place as the club’s top scorer this season, and he’s now scored more for Lincoln than he did for the Owls in his breakout campaign last season. You can check it out below:

The youngster was taken off after 72 minutes prior to Huddersfield getting a late leveller, and he’ll be hoping that that means he’s deemed ready to start again on Saturday when Skubala’s side play host to Reading at Sincil Bank.

Recent weeks has seen talk of a potential callback from the Owls after the England youth international had been in and out of the starting XI, however the Lincoln boss has stated that Wednesday are happy with how things are going, and after getting two goals in his last two games - both as starts - there is plenty to be said for his time over in Lincolnshire.

Lincoln are currently ninth in the League One table, just three points off the top six, and they’ll be hoping to bring to an end their seven-game winless streak in the league and possibly get themselves into the play-off places when the Royals come to town.