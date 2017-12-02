Watch: 'Brilliant call by the referee' - Former Owl says Carlos Carvalhal was wrong over Sheffield Wednesday penalty claim against Hull City

It was a decision that left Carlos Carvalhal in a flap and ended up with him being sent to the stands, such was his frustration.

With Sheffield Wednesday pushing to take the lead after Gary Hooper had cancelled out Frazier Campbell's opener for Hull City, Adam Reach hit a shot which looked as though it struck the arm of Michael Dawson.

All the crowd thought it was a sure penalty, Carvalhal certainly did too but referee Michael Jones definitely didn't.

And it looks as though he might have been right.

That's the opinion of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison.

Speaking as a pundit on Football on 5: The Championship, Morrison watched the footage in greater detail and came to the conclusion that the ball had actually struck Dawson on the ribs.

Carlos Carvalhal gets a talking to from referee Michael Jones

"If you watch it in real-time it does look like a penalty, but we have the added bonus of being able to slow it down," Morrison said. "If you slow it down you can see that Dawson's got his left arm up and it hits his rib cage. It looks like it's his arm but it does hit his rib cage.

"I think the ref makes a brilliant call but I can understand why Carlos is unhappy because in real-time it does look like a blatant penalty."

Carvalhal said after the game: "I'm very upset, not about my players, because we did everything we had to do, not about myself because I did everything I had to do. But there was an unbelievable penalty, the defender acted like a goalkeeper, it is very clear. I am very upset because everything comes to me.

"With these kind of decisions, it's not just about the points. The fans are not happy with the score, we are not happy, the players are frustrated."