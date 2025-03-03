Rio Shipston is enjoying a strong start to life at Cork City following his loan exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old midfield man was signed by Cork ahead of their 2025 campaign, and has gone on to start both of their League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures so far.

But not only hasShipstonn started both games, but he’s now also provided an assist in them after he set up former Preston North End man, Sean Maguire, for the opening goal in an impressive win over Bohemians on Friday night.

It was a result that saw them end the weekend in fifth place, just three points behind league leaders, Shelbourne, and they also have a game in hand after their recent clash with Shamrock Rovers was postponed due to bad weather. Manager, Tim Clancy, is delighted with how things are going, and praised the Owls youngster’s assist when speaking after their most recent 2-1 victory.

Clancy said, "We tweaked it a little tonight by putting an extra midfielder in the middle with Malik (Dijksteel) off the front two. I think Bohs exploited us in the wide areas so we tweaked it again by putting Sean Murray out on the right, Malik on the left and Keats (Ruairí Keating) and Seani (Maguire) off each other. We showed good character to come from behind. It’s a brilliant ball in for the first goal from Ships and a good finish from Seani.”

Shipston will now be hoping to make it three in three if he’s given the chance to start again this evening as the Rebel Army travel to Waterford for their third league matchday of the campaign, and they’ll be desperate to keep up their unbeaten start against the second-placed Blues.

