News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Breaking

Watch Bailey Cadamarteri's first Sheffield Wednesday goal as Owls lead Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday lead Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough thanks to a fine goal from Bailey Cadamarteri.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's going to be another tough encounter for the Owls when the Rovers take to the field at Hillsborough this afternoon, however they go into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting draw against league leaders, Leicester City.

There's just the one change from midweek as Josh Windass takes the place of Marvin Johnson, but for the opposition they're having a bit of an injury nightmare, with six members of their having not made a single Championship appearance in their life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday couldn't have asked for a better start either, with Bailey Cadamarteri scoring his first goal for the club - you can watch it here:

Here's how the two teams line up:

Here's some prematch reading:

Bailey Cadamarteri makes Wednesday promise after ‘amazing’ debut

SWFC boss uses resurgent midfielder as example for out-of-favour Owls

‘Night and day’: Impressed Rovers boss warns players of improving Owls

Related topics:Blackburn Rovers