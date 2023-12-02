Watch Bailey Cadamarteri's first Sheffield Wednesday goal as Owls lead Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday lead Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough thanks to a fine goal from Bailey Cadamarteri.
It's going to be another tough encounter for the Owls when the Rovers take to the field at Hillsborough this afternoon, however they go into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting draw against league leaders, Leicester City.
There's just the one change from midweek as Josh Windass takes the place of Marvin Johnson, but for the opposition they're having a bit of an injury nightmare, with six members of their having not made a single Championship appearance in their life.
Wednesday couldn't have asked for a better start either, with Bailey Cadamarteri scoring his first goal for the club - you can watch it here:
