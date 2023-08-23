Bailey Cadamarteri has four goals in two games as Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s begin their 2023/24 campaign, and he’s looking to make up for lost time.

The young forward, who only recently turned 18, had his last season cut short by injury and required a double hernia operation in order to get himself back fit again, but has been firing on all cylinders since his return to the setup over the summer.

Cadamarteri, who signed a long-term contract with the Owls once he hit 17-years-old, scored five goals in the Professional Development League in 2022/23 before being ruled out by injury, and is already within one goal of equalling that tally after just a couple of appearances this time out.

The talented teen scored a penalty and an excellent effort from the edge of the box in the U21’s opening game against Millwall, and doubled his total once more at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday as he scored one in each half - including a last-gasp equaliser - against the Bluebirds.

You can see them both here:

Wednesday had to fight hard for their point in Wales, twice coming back from behind in order to get the draw, with recent Brazilian arrival, Gui Siqueira, playing a big part on the day as well - scoring the Owls’ first and creating their second.

The Owls’ side on the day was: Pierce Charles, Gui Siqueria (Cian Flannery 90’), Reed, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Ryan Wilson (Luke Cook 63’), Jay Glover, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri, Jay Buchan (Mackenzie Maltby 46’), Favour Onukwuli (Devlan Moses 83’).

If you want to watch the full game back, you can do so here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9oQQFbZaz0&pp=ygUMY2FyZGlmZiBjaXR5