Watch as Sheffield Wednesday midfielder grabs debut assist in dramatic draw

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Rio Shipston, got an assist on his Cork City debut over the weekend in a dramatic encounter.

The 20-year-old midfielder was handed a starting berth on Friday night, and didn’t waste any time getting into the thick of things as he was booked after 21 minutes and then set up the opening goal from Malik Dijksteel just 13 minutes later. Cork were playing Galway United on the opening day of their League of Ireland Premier Division campaign, and looking to get off to a winning start.

But despite leading twice at Turner’s Cross, Tim Clancy’s side weren’t able to hold on to claim all three points - with Vincent Borden grabbing a late equaliser for the visitors 10 minutes or so after Shipston was replaced by Sean Murray. The Owls midfielder will no doubt be hoping to try and go one better if he’s handed another start next time out.

You can watch the highlights of the game here:

The Rebel Army are back in action next Sunday when they face the tough task of toppling Shamrock Rovers after they finished second last season, however they were beaten by Bohemians on Sunday in their opening game of the campaign. Back on home soil they’ll be a different beast, though.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on loan, young Owls goalkeeper, Jack Hall, could make his debut for Bridlington Town this evening when they travel to Ossett United in the Northern Premier League Division One East, with the shot-stopper completing his move on Monday night.

Wednesday now have seven players from their first team or U21s out on loan at various levels of the English football pyramid, and the club will be keeping a very close eye on their progress between now and the end of the season.

